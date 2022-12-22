Bamboo lanterns brighten Tokyo shrine at foot of Skytree

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Banboo lanterns of Ushijima Shrine in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

Bamboo lanterns illuminate the grounds of Ushijima Shrine in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, with Tokyo Skytree towering up in the background. Meant to express “the intersection of tradition and innovation,” the illumination is being held as part of a lighting event taking place across the area between Tokyo Skytree and Taito Ward’s Asakusa district. Visitors can experience the fanciful atmosphere created by the colorful lights between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Feb. 15 next year. Those visiting on New Year’s Eve, however, will be able to enjoy the lights all night long.

■Additional photos and information

