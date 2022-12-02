Bamboo lights brighten Tokyo shrine with vibrant colors

The Japan News

A visitor to Ushijima Shrine in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, takes a photo of bamboo lights shaped like Japanese traditional decorative mari balls against the backdrop of Tokyo Skytree.

A cozy, centuries-old shrine tucked in a tranquil residential area near bustling tourist hot spots in the Asakusa district and Tokyo Skytree area of the capital, has recently seen an increase in visitors.

Visitors take in the scenery during an illumination event at Ushijima Shrine.

That’s because Ushijima Shrine in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, has begun hosting an evening illumination event for the first time since it opened in 860.

Visitors offer prayers in front of Ushijima Shrine’s main hall, which is also light up by projectors.

The Kumamoto Prefecture-based bamboo lighting company Chikaken designed and produced the illuminations, which feature about 700 bamboo lights with some 1,200 LEDs and projectors. The local Tobu Railway Co. organized event under the theme “intersection of tradition and innovation.”

Bamboo lights in the shape of a Christmas wreath are a popular spot for photos.

The grounds of the shrine have been transformed into something that more resemble a miniature amusement park thanks to the colorful lighting and glitter that might make visitors think they are looking at a kaleidoscope of colors. The decorations include bamboo lanterns shaped in the image of Japanese traditional decorative mari balls and a Christmas wreath.

A gate at Ushijima Shrine welcomes visitors with colorful lightings.

Visitors can view the illuminations from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Feb. 15.