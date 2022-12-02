- TRAVEL SPOTS
Bamboo lights brighten Tokyo shrine with vibrant colors
18:14 JST, December 2, 2022
A cozy, centuries-old shrine tucked in a tranquil residential area near bustling tourist hot spots in the Asakusa district and Tokyo Skytree area of the capital, has recently seen an increase in visitors.
That’s because Ushijima Shrine in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, has begun hosting an evening illumination event for the first time since it opened in 860.
The Kumamoto Prefecture-based bamboo lighting company Chikaken designed and produced the illuminations, which feature about 700 bamboo lights with some 1,200 LEDs and projectors. The local Tobu Railway Co. organized event under the theme “intersection of tradition and innovation.”
The grounds of the shrine have been transformed into something that more resemble a miniature amusement park thanks to the colorful lighting and glitter that might make visitors think they are looking at a kaleidoscope of colors. The decorations include bamboo lanterns shaped in the image of Japanese traditional decorative mari balls and a Christmas wreath.
Visitors can view the illuminations from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Feb. 15.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING