- GENERAL NEWS
Roads open again after snow closures in Niigata Prefecture
16:30 JST, December 21, 2022
NIIGATA — Highway closures caused by heavy snow in Niigata Prefecture had all been lifted by Wednesday morning, and stranded vehicles were finally able to move.
At one point, vehicles were stopped over about 22 kilometers in Kashiwazaki in the prefecture, and over about 33 kilometers from Mitsuke to Nagaoka to Ojiya, according to the Hokuriku Regional Development Bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
National highways were closed from 3:40 p.m. on Monday in Kashiwazaki and from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday in Nagaoka. Ground Self-Defense Force and other personnel were dispatched at the prefectural government’s request, and the roads were reopened at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday in Kashiwazaki, and at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in Nagaoka.
