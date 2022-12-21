Roads open again after snow closures in Niigata Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Self-Defense Forces personnel walk to rescue vehicles stranded by the heavy snowfall in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

NIIGATA — Highway closures caused by heavy snow in Niigata Prefecture had all been lifted by Wednesday morning, and stranded vehicles were finally able to move.

At one point, vehicles were stopped over about 22 kilometers in Kashiwazaki in the prefecture, and over about 33 kilometers from Mitsuke to Nagaoka to Ojiya, according to the Hokuriku Regional Development Bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

National highways were closed from 3:40 p.m. on Monday in Kashiwazaki and from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday in Nagaoka. Ground Self-Defense Force and other personnel were dispatched at the prefectural government’s request, and the roads were reopened at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday in Kashiwazaki, and at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in Nagaoka.