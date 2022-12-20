Niigata Pref. calls for SDF help with snowbound roads

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Snowbound vehicles are seen in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, on early Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow has caused vehicles to become stuck on roads in Niigata Prefecture, and the prefectural government on Tuesday requested the Self-Defense Forces to dispatch disaster relief personnel.

According to the prefectural government, the request was made at 5:05 a.m. and the personnel will be sent to Nagaoka, Kashiwazaki and Ojiya in the prefecture.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry’s local bureau said that vehicles were stuck along stretches of road as long as about 33 kilometers as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The SDF personnel will carry out relief activities such as snow removal and distribution of supplies.