Yamagata Shinkansen line to resume service in early afternoon





The Yamagata Shinkansen line, which has been suspended between Shinjo and Yamagata stations due to heavy snow Monday morning, will resume service in the early afternoon, the Yamagata branch of East Japan Railways Co. said.

Tokyo-bound trains will resume from Shinjo Station at 3:17 p.m. Shinjo-bound trains will begin running from Yamagata Station at 2:44 p.m., the branch said.