- GENERAL NEWS
Yamagata Shinkansen line to resume service in early afternoon
9:27 JST, December 19, 2022
The Yamagata Shinkansen line, which has been suspended between Shinjo and Yamagata stations due to heavy snow Monday morning, will resume service in the early afternoon, the Yamagata branch of East Japan Railways Co. said.
Tokyo-bound trains will resume from Shinjo Station at 3:17 p.m. Shinjo-bound trains will begin running from Yamagata Station at 2:44 p.m., the branch said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ichiro Mizuki, ‘king of anime songs,’ dies at 74
-
‘See-through toilets’ malfunction in Shibuya
-
Tokyo hopes new subway line will boost global competitiveness
-
Metropolitan government to construct new subway line in Tokyo, eying launch in 2040s
-
Tour of innovative public lavatories held in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING