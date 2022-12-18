Train enthusiast U.S. Ambassador Emanuel hops on local rail near Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel are seen on a Kominato Railway line in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday.

CHIBA — U.S. Ambassador to Japan and railway enthusiast Rahm Emanuel enjoyed a train ride in Chiba Prefecture, accompanied by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Aware of the ambassador’s fondness for trains, Matsuno invited Emanuel to his Chiba constituency of Ichihara on Saturday to ride the local Kominato Railway line, which runs through the Boso Peninsula in the prefecture.

Matsuno, who regularly meets with Emanuel, suggested the visit. After going to see a steam locomotive that was in operation during the early days of the railway company, they took a 35-minute ride from Goi Station to Kazusa Tsurumai Station.

During the ride, they also enjoyed the beautiful country scenery.

Once the journey was over, Emanuel told reporters that he’d had a wonderful time.