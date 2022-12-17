Fire breaks out in “Shinjuku Golden-Gai” in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in “Shinjuku Golden-Gai” in Tokyo on Saturady afternoon.”

A fire broke out Saturday at a restaurant in “Shinjuku Golden-Gai” in the Kabukicho district of Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo. According to the Tokyo fire department, the fire burned approximately 10 square meters of the two-story restaurant store.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is about 500 meters northeast of JR Shinjuku Station. Shinjuku Golden-Gai is an area with narrow alleyways with about 290 small bars and snack bars.