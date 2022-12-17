- GENERAL NEWS
Fire breaks out in “Shinjuku Golden-Gai” in Tokyo
15:53 JST, December 17, 2022
A fire broke out Saturday at a restaurant in “Shinjuku Golden-Gai” in the Kabukicho district of Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo. According to the Tokyo fire department, the fire burned approximately 10 square meters of the two-story restaurant store.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is about 500 meters northeast of JR Shinjuku Station. Shinjuku Golden-Gai is an area with narrow alleyways with about 290 small bars and snack bars.
