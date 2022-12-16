Initiative eyed to support marine industry ahead of N-plant water discharge

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Seafood caught off Fukushima Prefecture is seen during a tasting event in Tokyo in March 2019.

The government plans to launch this month an initiative to increase the consumption of marine products from five coastal prefectures, ahead of the planned sea release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant accident.

Events will be held nationwide to promote the safety of marine products and processed seafood from the prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki and Chiba.

About 100 organizations, including financial institutions, trading companies and local governments, are expected to participate in the public-private program.

If misleading information about the treated water spreads following the planned discharge in spring, participating companies will purchase marine products from the five prefectures.

The central government decided last year that contaminated water from the nuclear power plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. would be treated to remove most of the radioactive material and diluted with seawater before it is released into the ocean.

However, the planned release has raised concerns about the possibility of harmful rumors spreading.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will work with the private sector to strengthen support for fishery operators and promote the consumption of their marine products.