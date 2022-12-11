Nuclear experts lay flowers for Hiroshima A-bomb victims

Jiji Press

Takashi Shiraishi, chair of a meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons, and former U.N. Undersecretary General Angela Kane lay flowers at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Hiroshima (Jiji Press) — Experts participating in an international meeting on nuclear abolition in Hiroshima visited the Peace Memorial Park on Sunday.

Representing the experts, Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto, and former U.N. Undersecretary General Angela Kane laid flowers at the cenotaph for the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

Shiraishi serves as chair of the two-day meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons, or IGEP, which started Saturday.

Among the IGEP members who visited the Peace Memorial Park were Rose Gottemoeller, former U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control and international security affairs, who became the first high-ranking U.S. official to attend the Aug. 6 annual peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima in 2015, and experts from China and Russia.

The experts later visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.