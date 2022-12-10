Unification Church claimed Japan’s ‘right to ask questions’ of group illegal

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions related to the Unification Church in the Diet on Oct. 18.

The letters, dated Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, said the action by Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka “lacks legal basis and is therefore illegal.”

The law stipulates that the right can be exercised when there are suspicions that an act has been committed that clearly and substantially harms public welfare in violation of laws.

Responding to questions in the Diet on Oct. 18, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated that law violations in this context referred to criminal cases. However, the following day he changed his interpretation to include civil cases, among others.

Nagaoka further exercised the right to ask questions on the basis of court decisions of past civil lawsuits in which the group, some followers and people connected to the group were found liable.

In response, the group, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, argued in its opinion letters that Civil Code violations do not constitute the violation of laws required to exercise the right to ask questions.

“The government changed its interpretation of the law overnight, and that is clearly contrary to the principle of the rule of law,” the group said.