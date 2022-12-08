Ready for Christmas

The Yomiuri Shimbun



With their lush green leaves, vividly scarlet-hued poinsettias fill a greenhouse at Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, as shipments of the seasonal plant reach their peak ahead of the Christmas season.

About 30,000 plants, each roughly 50 to 60 centimeters tall, are predicted to be shipped within Japan and abroad, including to Singapore and Hong Kong, by mid-December. Their retail prices are expected to be ¥2,000 to ¥3,000.