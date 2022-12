The Yomiuri Shimbun

Drying times

Freshly made soba noodles are dried at a factory in Shintoku, Hokkaido, where production is at its peak ahead of the New Year holiday period, when the noodles are traditionally eaten and given as gifts. Shintoku Bussan Co., which cultivates, mills and sells buckwheat, dries the noodles for 24 hours in temperatures of about 20 C. Hokkaido is the nation’s leading buckwheat producer.