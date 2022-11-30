Top-hitting topics of 2022

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Dolls including one depicting Tokyo Yakult Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami are displayed at Ueno Seiyoken restaurant in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday. Dollmaker Mataro Ningyo creates a set of dolls annually depicting notable figures, themes and topics of the past year. This year’s lineup includes Murakami, the youngest Triple Crown winner in Japan’s pro baseball history, and festivalgoers, as this year marked the return of festivals and fireworks displays, many of which had been suspended in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dolls will be exhibited at the Mataro Ningyo Kaikan building in the ward from Dec. 1 to March 3.