Kazuyo Ichimori receives Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kazuyo Ichimori speaks at the award ceremony for the 29th Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize in Tokyo on Monday.

Kazuyo Ichimori, a visiting professor at Nagasaki University, received the 29th Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize and ¥5 million at a ceremony at the Imperial Hotel in Uchisaiwaicho, Tokyo, on Monday.

Ichimori, 71, spent over 16 years trying to eliminate lymphatic filariasis — a mosquito-borne tropical disease — in such developing countries as Samoa and Fiji, and served as a specialist for filariasis control at the World Health Organization.

“Dr. Ichimori has worked on the ground in eight of the 17 countries and regions where filariasis has been confirmed as being under control,” said Shoichi Oikawa, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings’ representative director and chairman of the board, senior deputy editor-in-chief. “She has contributed internationally through her longstanding steady and sincere efforts.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ichimori said: “It’s an important duty to record these achievements. Receiving this award has given me the courage to move on to the next stage.”