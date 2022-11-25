- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo govt to probe bid-rigging for Olympic test events
15:20 JST, November 25, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press)—The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that it has launched a team to investigate suspected bid-rigging for contracts related to tests events for last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The team will interview metropolitan government officials who were dispatched to the now-defunct Tokyo Games organizing committee and conduct probes into its liquidator to see if there were any problems with the procedure for selecting contractors.
The team will release an interim report within this year at the earliest.
Advertising companies are suspected of prearranging winners of competitive tenders held by the committee in 2018 to choose planners for test events.
