- GENERAL NEWS
Teams haul 1-ton bale in race at Japan harvest festival
16:37 JST, November 24, 2022
A 1-ton bale rolls down the street in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday, pulled by participants in a race at the Tamana Otawara Harvest Festival. Fifty-seven teams from inside and outside the city competed for time on a 250-meter course with turnarounds and slopes, heaving with all their might on ropes attached to the 4-meter-width, 2.5-meter-diameter bale. The crowd cheered as the gigantic bale began to move.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
- Tokyo police crack down on cycling violations