Teams haul 1-ton bale in race at Japan harvest festival

A 1-ton bale rolls down the street in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday, pulled by participants in a race at the Tamana Otawara Harvest Festival. Fifty-seven teams from inside and outside the city competed for time on a 250-meter course with turnarounds and slopes, heaving with all their might on ropes attached to the 4-meter-width, 2.5-meter-diameter bale. The crowd cheered as the gigantic bale began to move.