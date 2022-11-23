- GENERAL NEWS
Bathing with fruits
11:04 JST, November 23, 2022
Capybaras enjoy soaking in an open-air bath with locally harvested ‘oni-yuzu’ citrus fruits floating on the water at Izu Shaboten Zoo in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the bath after it opened in 1982. The zoo currently has 15 capybaras, including 7 pups that were born in October. The animals were hesitant entering the bath at first on what was a warm day but a visitor from Tokyo was delighted, saying “they look relaxed.” The capybara bath will be open through April 2 next year.
