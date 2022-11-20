- GENERAL NEWS
Woman killed after car driven by 97-year-old runs onto sidewalk
17:28 JST, November 20, 2022
A woman was killed after being hit by a minivehicle driven by a 97-year-old man in Fukushima on Saturday.
The woman in her 40s was walking on the sidewalk around 4:50 p.m when the man’s car drove onto it, hitting her, according to Fukushima Prefectural Police.
The vehicle then collided with three cars waiting for the traffic light on the roadway, a straight road with one lane in each direction.
The woman was transported to a hospital in the city where she was confirmed dead due to a head injury.
Five other people including the driver were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries
