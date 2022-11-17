- GENERAL NEWS
Service suspended on 2 lines as train partly derails in Tokyo
16:17 JST, November 17, 2022
An out-of-service train partly derailed at about 10:20 a.m. on Thursday at Keisei-Takasago Station in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo.
No one was injured, according to the train’s operator, Keisei Electric Railway Co. The eight-car train partly derailed as it was about to enter a depot near the station.
Due to the accident, services were suspended on the Keisei Main Line between Keisei-Ueno Station in Taito Ward, Tokyo, and Ichikawamama Station in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture.
Trains were also stopped on the Narita Sky Access Line between Keisei-Takasago Station and Shin-Kamagaya Station in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture.
As of 2:20 p.m., it was not known when services would resume.
