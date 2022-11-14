Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.

The Japan Meteorological Agency

An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 4.2 occurred in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture at around 10:28 p.m. Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami is expected, according to the agency. The epicenter was in the Noto area and the focus was about 10 kilometers deep.

The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Suzu City, located on the peninsula.