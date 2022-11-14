- GENERAL NEWS
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.
23:15 JST, November 14, 2022
An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 4.2 occurred in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture at around 10:28 p.m. Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
No tsunami is expected, according to the agency. The epicenter was in the Noto area and the focus was about 10 kilometers deep.
The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Suzu City, located on the peninsula.
