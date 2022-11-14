  • GENERAL NEWS

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.

The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:15 JST, November 14, 2022

An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 4.2 occurred in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture at around 10:28 p.m. Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami is expected, according to the agency. The epicenter was in the Noto area and the focus was about 10 kilometers deep.

The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Suzu City, located on the peninsula.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING