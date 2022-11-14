- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo High Court cancels all trials for 1.5 hours over bomb threat
13:58 JST, November 14, 2022
The Tokyo High Court cancelled all trials scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:29 p.m. Monday after receiving a threat that the building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, that houses the high court will be bombed at around 1:30 p.m.
The high court made the announcement on Monday and banned entry to the building between noon to 2 p.m. on the day. Visitors already in the building were asked to leave.
The cancelled trials will be held Monday evening or on a later date.
