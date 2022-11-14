Tokyo High Court cancels all trials for 1.5 hours over bomb threat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Tokyo High Court in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Tokyo High Court cancelled all trials scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:29 p.m. Monday after receiving a threat that the building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, that houses the high court will be bombed at around 1:30 p.m.

The high court made the announcement on Monday and banned entry to the building between noon to 2 p.m. on the day. Visitors already in the building were asked to leave.

The cancelled trials will be held Monday evening or on a later date.