Tokyo High Court cancels all trials for 1.5 hours over bomb threat

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Tokyo High Court in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:58 JST, November 14, 2022

The Tokyo High Court cancelled all trials scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:29 p.m. Monday after receiving a threat that the building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, that houses the high court will be bombed at around 1:30 p.m.

The high court made the announcement on Monday and banned entry to the building between noon to 2 p.m. on the day. Visitors already in the building were asked to leave.

The cancelled trials will be held Monday evening or on a later date.

