2-year-old girl dies after being left in car in Osaka Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Osaka prefectural police headquarters

OSAKA — A 2-year-old girl has died after she was left in a car in Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, according to the police.

Police are questioning her father, believing the girl may have been left in the car for an extended time.

According to the police, the 33-year-old man left home Saturday morning with his three daughters, including the deceased girl, to take them to childcare facilities. However, after dropping the other two children off at a facility in the city, he returned home unaware that the 2-year-old girl was still in the car.

“I forgot to drop her off,” the police quoted the father as saying.

When the father went to the daycare center shortly after 5 p.m., he was told by staff that his daughter had not come to the facility. He looked inside his car and found her slumped over.

The girl was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later. There were no significant external injuries on her body. Police are investigating the cause of death.