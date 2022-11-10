- GENERAL NEWS
At least 1 injured from M4.9 quake northeast of Tokyo
11:25 JST, November 10, 2022
CHIBA – A woman in her 20s sustained a minor head injury when an earthquake Wednesday caused part of a ceiling to fall in a cafe in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.
The magnitude 4.9 earthquake centered in neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture could be felt not only in the Kanto region, but also in the Tohoku and Chubu regions.
The quake struck around 5:40 p.m. while the woman was a customer at the cafe.
The Chiba prefectural government and local fire department provided the information on the injury.
