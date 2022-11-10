Peanuts sundried in Chiba Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers spread peanuts in nets to sun dry them at a nut-processing facility in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture. Although sun drying is dependent on weather conditions and more labor intensive than machine drying, it is said to enhance the natural sweetness and rich taste of the nuts. “We’ve been blessed with good weather this year. I hope people all over the country will enjoy our quality peanuts,” said Shigeru Masuda, the 81-year-old chairman of peanut producer Masuda Co.