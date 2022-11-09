Osaka: Osaka-Kansai Expo-themed monorail cars launched

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Monorail cars adorned with 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo-themed images run near the Expo’70 Commemorative Park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday. The train was seen passing the Tower of the Sun designed by Taro Okamoto. Osaka Monorail Co. began operation of the train during a ceremony, aiming to build momentum for the expo. The four-car train, decorated with the same red and blue patterns used on the Expo’s official logo, will run on the entire Osaka Monorail line for about three years until the Expo concludes in October 2025. “There’s only one decorated train, so I hope people will feel lucky if they spot it,” said Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who attended the ceremony.