Hegi chosen as No. 1 guinea pig at park in Adachi Ward, Tokyo

Courtesy of Adachi Park of Living Things

Hegi, who was chosen as the No.1 guinea pig at Adachi Park of Living Things in Adachi Ward, Tokyo

Adachi Park of Living Things in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, recently held a guinea pig general election to pick the most popular guinea pig at the park. Hegi won the most votes from among the park’s 41 guinea pigs that contested in the general election for top guinea pig.

The park posted photos and catchphrases for each guinea pig on its website starting Oct. 18 for a total of 13 days so the public could vote for their favorite one.

Hegi, with big and round eyes, gained 181 votes from a total of 1,598 votes, followed by Mitarashi with 164 votes and Onigiri with 137 votes.

“People didn’t get many chances to see and pet the guinea pigs because of the coronavirus pandemic, so we are happy that we received such a great response,” said the park’s public relations officer.