Craftsman prepares ‘lucky’ bunnies for Year of the Rabbit

A craftsman in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, puts the finishing touches on a rabbit daruma doll in preparation for the new year, which is the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac. The about 11-centimeter-tall dolls have the shape of hearts drawn in their eyes and ears. “I want to bring good luck to those who have suffered in the pandemic and other disasters,” said Seikan Arai, the fourth-generation owner of the daruma studio. “I hope their luck will jump up like a rabbit.”