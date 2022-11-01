Alcohol detected in bus driver after eating steamed cake

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The city of Takatsuki in Osaka Prefecture issued a reprimand to a city bus driver in his 40s due to alcohol content that was detected in his breath before he began work.

The driver was tested on the morning of Oct. 23, with the inspection finding 0.11 milligrams of alcohol per liter in his breath. He explained that he had eaten a steamed cake while on his way to work and apologized. According to the city, alcohol can be detected even in steamed cakes.