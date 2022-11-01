Traditional craft “rakes in” good fortune

The Yomiuri Shimbun



An artisan decorates kumade rakes with various ornaments in late October in Adachi Ward, Tokyo. Production of kumade decorative bamboo rakes — believed to “rake” in good fortune — is at its peak at handicraft studio Hashimoto in the ward, ahead of the annual Tori no Ichi fairs for good luck and business success at Otori Shrine in the Asakusa district in Tokyo and other locations in November.