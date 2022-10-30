Shibuya again attracts costumed fans for Halloween festivities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Mega Don Quijote Shibuya Honten store is filled with customers seeking Halloween goods in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Ahead of Halloween on Monday, many young people and foreign visitors clad in fancy costumes have been seen roaming the streets around Shibuya Station in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

With the situation surrounding the COVID-19 crisis calming down, the ward has not asked people to refrain from coming to the area this year.

There were some scenes of temporary disorder Saturday, as many people crowded into the streets, making it difficult to move around.

People dressed up in anime character costumes and various other outfits were seen on Shibuya Center-gai street and the scramble crossing from midday Saturday. The Mega Don Quijote Shibuya Honten store was packed with people purchasing Halloween goods.

Partly because of the easing of immigration restrictions, many foreign visitors are coming back to the area.

A 37-year-old man from Singapore said the Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward have become very famous, and he wants to create great memories wearing his favorite anime costume.

As the evening approached, the number of people rapidly increased and security guards were urging pedestrians to walk safely.

“I was surprised to see many people on the sidewalks when I got out of the store,” said a 24-year-old office worker from Kita Ward, Tokyo, who was shopping with a friend. “There are places in Center-gai street that are crammed with people. I’m afraid I’m going to be crushed, so I’m going to get away from Shibuya as soon as possible.”