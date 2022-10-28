Articles on Abe state funeral among most read in September

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen at former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral in Tokyo on Sept. 27.

Articles related to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral received particular attention among the news-consuming public in September, according to the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association.

The association announced Thursday the results of an online survey conducted on 300 men and women aged 18-69 who read a newspaper at least once a month.

Survey participants were asked daily whether they had more access to media — in print, on TV, or online — than usual. The association publishes the most popular topics every month.

News access peaked on Sept. 28, the day after the state funeral. The newspaper articles that attracted the most attention were about the speeches made by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and opinions from overseas about the event.