Plastic samples mistakenly sold to 2 customers instead of real food

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Real egg tarts from Andrew’s Eggtart

‘Food’ that will never spoil was given to two customers of Andrew’s Eggtart, a confectionery shop running for a limited time at JR Tottori Station.

According to the Osaka-based company that operates the store, a total of five plastic food samples displayed in a showcase were mistakenly offered to two customers who purchased egg tarts on Saturday.

The store staff noticed the error later and called for a recall via the commercial facility’s website and other measures. The purchasers contacted the store on Sunday and Monday and refunds were made.

No accidents, such as any consumption of plastic egg tarts, have been reported.