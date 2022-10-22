Towering designs over Tokyo
12:53 JST, October 22, 2022
The 10 winning designs from a contest for lighting up Tokyo Skytree, part of commemorations for the tower’s 10-year anniversary, are put into service for the first time on Friday night in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward. Entries for the contest were solicited in May, when the tower marked its first decade of looming over Tokyo, under the theme of “Everyone’s Skytree,” and drew 761 entrants. The design on the left, submitted by Ayaka Kamakura, a 29-year-old company employee from Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, was awarded the top prize as symbolizing “a large tree that will always watch over us.” One of other awardees used a birthday cake motif in light of the anniversary. The tower will be lit up nightly in some of the 10 patterns from 5:15 p.m. to midnight through Nov. 9, with the exception of Oct. 28.
