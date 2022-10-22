200 autumn roses in full glory at Kyu-Furukawa Garden in Tokyo
1:00 JST, October 22, 2022
Autumn roses are now in full bloom at the Kyu-Furukawa Garden in Kita Ward, Tokyo. Against the backdrop of a grand Western-style building constructed in the early Taisho era, 200 roses of about 100 varieties from around the world are blossoming in full glory, pleasing visitors to the garden.
According to the garden, autumn roses are deeper in color and more fragrant than spring roses, and visitors can especially enjoy their fragrance in the morning.
An 80-year-old housewife from the same ward said with a smile: “I stopped by here on my way for a walk. I feel relieved as I enjoy the aroma of the roses.”
The roses are expected to blossom until early December, and visitors can enjoy the autumn leaves, together with the roses, according to the garden.
