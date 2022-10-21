Hillary Clinton gives talk on rising gender inequality
13:10 JST, October 21, 2022
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed the inequalities women have faced amid the spread of the novel coronavirus at an event held in Tokyo on Thursday. The event on women’s rights and gender equality was hosted by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
Clinton, who has worked to improve the status of women, said that the growing authoritarian tide against women’s advancement is a direct threat to democracy.
She also referred to antigovernment protests in Iran, which were triggered by the issue of mandatory hijabs, or scarves that women use to cover their head, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized abortion as a constitutional right.
Clinton criticized the Supreme Court decision, saying that it was an attempt to impose a single religious belief. She also noted that many women the world over have lost their jobs due to childcare demands and the need to take care of family members amid the pandemic, and said economic and social inequalities for women had worsened.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
-
In search of lost time 20 years after Pyongyang summit / Angry over lack of progress, families seek summit
-
Japan keen to use sewage sludge as fertilizer
JN ACCESS RANKING