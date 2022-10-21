Rabbits raring to hop into 2023
10:45 JST, October 21, 2022
Rows of rabbits ready to ring in the New Year appear to stand at attention at a porcelain manufacturer in central Japan.
As 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, Chugai Toen Co. in the ceramics production area of Seto, Aichi Prefecture, has been manufacturing 66 different types of rabbit figurines and ornaments. One style has a rabbit running on ocean waves.
According to the company, the rabbit is one of the most popular Chinese zodiac animals as many people consider them to be cute. This time of the year up through mid-November is the busiest for the company, which also receives orders from abroad.
