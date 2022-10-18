Veteran comedian Koji Nakamoto hit by car, seriously injured
20:00 JST, October 18, 2022
Veteran comedian Koji Nakamoto, 81, sustained a serious head injury after being hit by a car when he was walking across an intersection in Yokohama on Tuesday morning, according to local police. The car was being driven by a 73-year-old man.
Nakamoto is known for appearing on many TV shows as member of the comedy troupe The Drifters.
