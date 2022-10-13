Elementary school students fall ill during science experiment in Fukuoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A firefighter is seen in the science classroom at Higashi-Wakahisa Elementary School on Thursday.

Eight children feel sick during an experiment in the science classroom at Higashi-Wakahisa Elementary School in Minami Ward, Fukuoka, on Thursday.

According to the police and the Fukuoka City Fire Department, a call came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Four male and four female fourth graders reportedly each fell ill after they inhaled gas from a gas canister because their cassette stove did not light.

A doctor examined and checked them in a first aid room at the school.