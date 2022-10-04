Field day: Chestnut harvest reaches peak in Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

MITO — A farmer collects chestnuts in the Ibaraki Prefecture city of Kasama, which boasts the largest chestnut-production area in Japan, on Sept. 26. The harvest is reaching its peak in the city and is expected to continue until mid-October, with about 110 tons of the nuts expected to be shipped. The farmer uses the tip of his shoe to fully open the burr of the Tsukuba variety of chestnuts then uses a pair of tongs to retrieve the nuts and place them into a basket. Some 200 farmers work a total of about 800 hectares to grow chestnuts in the city.