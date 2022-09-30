1st snow atop Mt. Fuji
17:01 JST, September 30, 2022
This season’s first snow is spotted atop Mt. Fuji on Friday, four days later than last year and two days earlier compared to an average year, according to the Kofu Meteorological Office. An official from the weather station in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture visually confirmed that there was a light accumulation of snow near the summit at around 6 a.m. The snow is believed to have fallen earlier in the day due to freezing temperatures at the summit.
