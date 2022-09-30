4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks northern Kanto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:44 JST, September 30, 2022

An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 4.4 occurred at a depth of about 50 kilometers in the southern part of Tochigi Prefecture at around 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami is feared following the earthquake, agency officials said.

The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Utsunomiya, Tochigi City and other areas.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING