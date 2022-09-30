4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks northern Kanto
15:44 JST, September 30, 2022
An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 4.4 occurred at a depth of about 50 kilometers in the southern part of Tochigi Prefecture at around 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami is feared following the earthquake, agency officials said.
The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Utsunomiya, Tochigi City and other areas.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over ￥1 million donated to Abe shooter
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
‘Dangerous’ Typhoon No. 14 slams into Kagoshima
-
Suspect in murder of wife, daughter in Osaka Pref. flees to Brazil, expected to appear before local police
JN ACCESS RANKING