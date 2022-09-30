Ministry officials apologize to ex-GSDF member over sexual harassment

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ministry officials including Kazuhito Machida, head of the Defense Ministry’s Personnel and Education Bureau, second from right, apologize to Rina Gonoi on Thursday afternoon in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Rina Gonoi speaks at a press conference Thursday afternoon in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that multiple acts of sexual harassment against a former female member of the Ground Self-Defense Force have been confirmed and offered her an apology.

Rina Gonoi, 23, who had worked at a GSDF camp in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, alleged that she had been sexually harassed and assaulted by multiple male GSDF members. In response to the allegations, the ministry launched a special investigation covering the entire Self-Defense Forces. The ministry is continuing to conduct the investigation and will take disciplinary action against those concerned.

After Gonoi began making allegations in August 2021, the ministry interviewed about 100 members of the force, mainly those at the camp in Fukushima Prefecture. The ministry said that by Thursday it had confirmed sexual harassment cases at the unit to which Gonoi belonged and at training areas, among other places.

In August last year, Gonoi was sexually harassed at a barrack in a training area, such as by being pushed and held down by a male member, and he warned her against telling others about the matter. The investigation also found that while Gonoi discussed the incident with a commander for her unit, the commander did not report it to a superior officer or conduct a probe into the charges.

A series of investigations also revealed that multiple female members besides Gonoi have been subject to sexual harassment.

Kazuhito Machida, head of the ministry’s Personnel and Education Bureau, and Fumio Fujioka, chief of the personnel education section of the Ground Staff Office, provided Gonoi with updates on their investigation at a House of Representatives office building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. “We deeply and sincerely apologize for your extended pain and suffering,” Machida told Gonoi while bowing to her.

“It has been a long journey,” Gonoi said with tears in her eyes. “I ask you to drastically improve the situation so that this will never happen again.”

Gonoi joined the GSDF in April 2020 and was assigned to the camp. Since she quit the GSDF in June this year, she has been posting her sexual harassment allegations on social media.

In response to the allegations, the ministry launched the special investigation on sexual harassment and workplace bullying, or “power harassment,” covering all SDF members, and it plans to take drastic measures to address the situation.