Kishida tells ministers to consider fresh measures for overseas students

File-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office on Sep 15.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Cabinet ministers to work on new promotional measures to facilitate longer stays of overseas students, including after they graduate.

Kishida made the remarks at the Council for the Creation of Future Education held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday. The council is planning to compile practical measures on the issue by the end of this fiscal year

More than a half of overseas students studying at Japanese universities and other educational institutions want to find work in Japan after graduation, but only about 30% of them secure jobs in the country.