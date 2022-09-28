Victims of Mt. Ontake eruption remembered

Jiji Press

A memorial service is held on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the eruption of Mt. Ontake.

OTAKI, Nagano (Jiji Press) — A memorial service was held on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the eruption of Mt. Ontake, which killed 58 people and left five others missing.

The ceremony was organized by the village of Otaki and the town of Kiso, both in Nagano Prefecture, and attended by about 60 people including Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe and local officials, as well as bereaved relatives.

During the ceremony, the participants observed a moment of silence as a siren was sounded at 11:52 a.m, the exact time when the 3,067-meter volcano straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures erupted eight years ago.