Japan holds state funeral for slain ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The Nippon Budokan in central Tokyo, the day before former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral to be held.

The Japanese government holds a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down during a pre-election campaign speech in July, at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15. Family and friends of Abe already held a private funeral for him on July 12.

On the day before former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, officials and the press gather at the Nippon Budokan.

A reception desk for Abe’s state funeral set up in front of the Nippon Budokan on Monday

Entrance to the Nippon Budokan, where the state funeral will be held

Police officers and reporters were busy on Monday afternoon in front of the Nippon Budokan, the venue for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, to be held the following day.