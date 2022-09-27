Japan holds state funeral for slain ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
7:48 JST, September 27, 2022
The Japanese government holds a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down during a pre-election campaign speech in July, at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15. Family and friends of Abe already held a private funeral for him on July 12.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
Over ￥1 million donated to Abe shooter
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
‘Dangerous’ Typhoon No. 14 slams into Kagoshima
-
Suspect in murder of wife, daughter in Osaka Pref. flees to Brazil, expected to appear before local police
JN ACCESS RANKING