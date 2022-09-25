Trudeau cancels Japan trip for state funeral

Reuters

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the cancellation of his planned trip to Japan to attend Tuesday’s state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He canceled the trip because four Atlantic provinces in eastern Canada and eastern Quebec have been hit hard by powerful storm Fiona.

“I will, of course, no longer be attending the state funeral in Japan,” Trudeau told a news conference in Canada on Saturday. “Our government is fully engaged in supporting Canadians through this major storm.”