Body found in Hokkaido identified as captain of sunken sightseeing boat
12:13 JST, September 25, 2022
The 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters announced Saturday that the body of a man found by a volunteer on Sept. 17 on a beach at the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido has been identified as that of the caption of the Kazu I sightseeing boat, which sank off the peninsula in April.
Noriyuki Toyoda was 54 years old at the time of the accident. His body was identified through DNA analysis.
Of the 26 passengers and crew on board the vessel, 19 are now confirmed dead and seven are still missing.
