Typhoon No. 15 causes landslides, heavy rain, killing 1 in Shizuoka Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A destroyed bridge is seen in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

Typhoon No. 15 moved eastward over waters south of Honshu before dawn Saturday and had weakened into an extratropical cyclone off the main island’s southeast coast at 9 a.m.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, which received record-breaking heavy rainfall, landslides and road cave-ins were reported, in which one man, 45, was killed, another person was left missing and three others suffered slight injuries.

Six weather observation spots in Shizuoka Prefecture saw record precipitation, including Suruga Ward, Shizuoka City, where in 12 hours of precipitation until Saturday morning, 404.5 millimeters of rain was recorded, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. In the city, the normal amount of precipitation for September was exceeded in just half a day.

The Tokaido Shinkansen line canceled operations between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations late Friday night, and many passengers spent the night in stations between the two. Central Japan Railway Co. suspended services between Mishima and Nagoya stations from the first train on Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in eastern and northern Japan from Saturday afternoon, and the maximum precipitation in the 24-hour period until 6 a.m. Sunday is estimated to be 200 millimeters in the Tokai region, 150 millimeters in Kanto Koshin and 100 millimeters in Hokkaido and Tohoku.