Person dies after being hit by Tokaido Shinkansen train

The Nozomi No. 229 train, heading to Shin-Osaka from Tokyo, struck a person who had gotten onto the tracks at Toyohashi Station on the Tokaido Shinkansen line in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday. Due to the accident, the Tokaido Shinkansen was suspended in both directions between Hamamatsu and Mikawa-Anjo. There were no injuries among the 780 or so passengers.

According to the Toyohashi police station, the person who was hit by the train is dead, and the individual’s age and sex are unknown.