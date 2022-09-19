300,000 households without power in Kyushu due to Typhoon No. 14

The Yomiuri Shimbun
High waves slam into a breakwater at a fishing port in Kochi on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:49 JST, September 19, 2022

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said about 300,000 households in Kyushu were without power as of 8 a.m. on Monday due to powerful Typhoon No. 14, which made landfall on Kyushu on Sunday.

